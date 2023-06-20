Much wetter and cooler weather to close the week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A much more active weather pattern returns during the 2nd half of the week as a trough over the western United States spins disturbances our way. Temperatures will be lower and some of us could see some locally heavy rainfall.

Today storms will fire in northeast Wyoming and northwest South Dakota, with a line of severe thunderstorms possible near the Missouri River. Hail and gusty winds will be likely with the storms today.

More widespread shower sand storms are likely Wednesday through Friday as that series of disturbances move across the northern plains. Locally heavy amounts of rain are possible, especially late Thursday and Friday.

Drier and warmer weather returns Sunday into next week.

