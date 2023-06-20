Mayoral recount representatives change

Rapid City's recount representative has changed, but the recount date is still set for June 22.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of Monday, Liz Hamburg was replaced by Michelle Thomson as the City’s representative on the upcoming mayoral recount board.

Thomson will be joined by Kevin Thom, who is representing candidate Jason Salamun, and Chuck Parkinson, who is representing candidate Laura Armstrong.

Armstrong, a Ward Five Council member filed for the recount after the mayoral election earlier this month put her within 269 votes or less than two percent of Salamun’s total.

The recount for the Rapid City mayoral election will be held June 22 at 8 a.m. at the Pennington County Auditors Office.

There is currently no timeline scheduled for when the recount will be finished.

