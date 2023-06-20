Annual skate fest brings skateboarders and musicians together

Go Skate Day Punk Fest in Rapid City involves music, skateboarding competitions, and food trucks.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New Orleans has Jazz, Nashville has country, Miami has electronic dance, but what does Rapid City have? Punk rock, and skateboards.

The third annual Go Skate Day Punk Fest brings skateboarders and musicians together to share a new perspective on what Rapid City offers. The event includes food trucks, multiple skating competitions, and live music ranging from metal, to punk, to indie rock.

“Giving bands a place to play is really a big thing, and its really important. There’s all these small bands like of kids who start playing together and then they’re like ‘We don’t know where to play’ and so we give them a place to play,” said Ti Murphree, event co-creator.

“The skateboarding side, we got three competitions, three different competitions, pretty much to cater to what everybody wants to skate,” said Ross Tanner, another event co-creator.

The event had between 50 and 60 supporters over the last couple of years, said third co-creator Ryott Glayzer, and this year they’re hoping to see even more people.

“Skateboarding and music go hand in hand, so that’s why we worked together on this. Just so we can do something positive,” continued Tanner.

The all-ages show starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday and goes until 10 p.m. there is a suggested $10 donation that goes to the bands playing.

