Staying sober this summer when alcohol is the main event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Staying sober during the summer can be hard, especially when alcohol is involved in most activities.

If you are sober, you’re not alone this season. Alcohol can be a guest at any party, like your neighbor’s backyard BBQ or a company outing.

Refraining from having a drink while out can be a challenge for anyone. There are some tips to follow if you plan on or know someone who isn’t drinking alcohol this warm weather season.

“You can go on YouTube, 5-minute guided meditation and you can do it anywhere, anytime. It kind of helps to release some of that stress. I tend to find that working out you get a high from that and you don’t feel like you have to go out and drink,” says drug and alcohol counselor, Uriah Glynn.

If you want to go out and have a drink, there are options for non-alcoholic versions of some of your favorites.

“There are all different kinds of brands. There’s some that don’t have any alcohol, zero percent alcohol so that’s something if you still want to have a look-alike beer or something like that,” Glynn continues.

According to The World Health Organization, 45% of drinking-aged adults remain sober all year. Temptations can increase when around those who are drinking.

“It can be tough if you have had alcohol use in the past and if your goal is not to drink, sure because everything is surrounded by it, you know, majority of things, but what I find is that if somebody has an accountability partner that can help,” he states.

Glynn says there’s always a benefit to staying sober.

“You don’t have to worry about a DUI, you know, for sure. You get to wake up the next morning, go out and do the things you want to do without having to deal with a hangover. Overall, it makes you feel healthier,” Glynn finishes.

If you or anyone you know needs help to get sober, you can call 1-800-662-4357.

