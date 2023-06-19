One organization is working to help veterans receive the services they deserve

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the US Census, there are more than 54,000 veterans in South Dakota, and one organization is trying to make sure those veterans get their benefits.

The Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, will be in Deadwood, Rapid City, and Hill City this week, hosting an information seminar program designed to help veterans and their families obtain services and benefits they have earned. Each day from 10 a.m. to noon, a clinic will be held to give information to the veterans about the processes and benefits. Then from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., workers will help veterans file claims.

”We are here to help veterans and their dependents file claims through the VA. We get trained once a year to do the claims so we know what we’re doing, and it does not cost the veterans anything for us to help them file claims,” said Christine Speirs, the commander of DAV for the Department of South Dakota.

If attending a seminar, veterans need to bring identification, social security number, and information regarding the exact dates veterans entered and exited the service, and any private medical treatment records veterans wish to have filed.

The DAV will be conducting its Deadwood seminar on Tuesday, June 20, at the VFW, 10 Pine Street. Rapid City’s seminar takes place Wednesday, June 21, at the American Legion, 818 E. Saint Patrick Street. Finally, the Hill City seminar takes place Thursday, June 22 at the community/senior center, 227 Walnut Avenue.

