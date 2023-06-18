Wild Bill Days kicks off the weekend with a popular 1990s band

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wild Bill Days is in full swing in Deadwood, and day two ends with a concert performed by the 1990s country band, Lonestar.

Dean Sams, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater, and Drew Womack make up the band, and with more than 30 years performing music, they know how to put on a show. The band is currently on a national tour and Deadwood is just one stop for them.

Lonestar performed at Wild Bill Days in 2008, and said they couldn’t wait to do it again.

“We’ve played here once before I think 2008. Its a great place its such a historic place and it looks cool. So its really neat when you’re on stage and you look out and you see all these old western store fronts, its a very unique place to play. I remember having a blast last time we were here, so I cant wait to do it again,” said Michael Britt, lead guitarist for Lonestar, before the band took the stage.

Wild Bill Days runs through the weekend, and offers a wide variety of events for all ages.

