Veterans benefits seminar coming to Rapid City

By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

DAV provides free Information Seminars to veterans and their families to help them obtain the services and benefits they have earned. These seminars are available across the country. DAV has an information seminar coming to your area:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post #22

818 E St. Patrick St

Rapid City, SD 57701

Staffed by DAV national service officers, the seminars provide professional support to veterans during the claims and appeals process. Attendees should bring identification, Social Security number, and other documentation.

To learn more about DAV and our many services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jumping Eagle
Rapid City man charged with murder of an elderly woman
The festival is hosted every Fathers Day weekend.
Don’t be a bummer, go to the summer fest!
Clinton Brugier is charged with rape and kidnapping.
Man charged with rape of a 13 year old was arraigned Thursday
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Rapid City man sentenced for receipt of child pornography

Latest News

The country band Lonesta, performs in Deadwood for Wild Bill Days.
Wild Bill Days kicks off the weekend with a popular 1990s band
Lonestar takes the stage for Wild Bill Days
Federal judge appointments stalled
Cyclers were geared to push the pedal to the metal