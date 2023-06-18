Veterans benefits seminar coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

DAV provides free Information Seminars to veterans and their families to help them obtain the services and benefits they have earned. These seminars are available across the country. DAV has an information seminar coming to your area:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post #22

818 E St. Patrick St

Rapid City, SD 57701

Staffed by DAV national service officers, the seminars provide professional support to veterans during the claims and appeals process. Attendees should bring identification, Social Security number, and other documentation.

To learn more about DAV and our many services available to veterans, please visit DAV.org.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.