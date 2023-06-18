Summer-like Conditions To Start The Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Tonight we drop into the 60s in Rapid City. Temperatures climb tomorrow with mostly sunny skies to the low 90s and in some spots the upper 80s. The first 90 of the year is expected in some locations tomorrow, making it feel like summer. Tuesday, the warmth continues, but some showers and storms may pop up in the afternoon. These will be very sporadic.

Wednesday a pattern shift takes place with temperatures returning to normal in the 70s. Isolated thunderstorms can be expected through the day Wednesday. These storms become more scattered Thursday with temperatures still sitting in the 70s. Isolated storm chances remain into your Thursday with temperatures sitting in the mid 70s.

Friday storms remain in the forecast for the afternoon with temperatures still hanging in the 70s. Saturday, storms become more isolated but the chance still remains. Sunday we are looking to dry out with temperatures nearing 80.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.