Shining a light on autism

Jun. 17, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Living in a world with acceptance is one of the keys to inclusion, and Saturday, Santana’s Autism Awareness event took place at Canyon Lake Park with proceeds going to Suncatchers Therapeutic Horse Academy.

Santana Zungia had the idea when he noticed the fences at his brother riding therapy location needed to be repaired; which lead to the creation of Twisted Talons.

“We started doing it because we founded it and for my brother, and we just started doing it for him and that’s when the whole fundraiser started going up,” said Twisted Talon CEO Santana Zuniga.

That broken fence became the catalyst for Zuniga to start Twisted Talons, a foundation dedicated to bringing awareness to those with autism.

Autism Awareness event
Autism Awareness event(KOTA/KEVN)

“So many people that have autism, and I want to put them out there. I want to help them so much because it’s all about original people, not with autism and everything because people don’t realize that, and I’ve always wanted to help people, so I’ll do anything for autism or anybody else,” said Zuniga.

“It goes all to a great cause. You know to have everyone here, you know, supporting him, supporting this event each and every year that he does it; I can’t be so proud and so grateful for,” said Twisted Talon President Ken Zuniga.

As he transitions into his adolescent years, Zuniga hopes to continue to inspire others by motivating them to pursue their goals.

