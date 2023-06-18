Cyclers were geared to push the pedal to the metal

KOTA early evening news on Saturday
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strider Bikes hosted their inaugural Family Bike Fair at Founders Park.

The importance of Saturday’s event was for the grand opening of the All American Trail, which Strider Bikes, and Rapid City Parks and Recreation helped develop. Along with vendors, the bike fair also featured speakers educating families on bike safety and maintenance.

”Our goal is to inspire other communities around the United States to really invest in their cities, biking infrastructure. And I think we did a good job of that today. We had a lot of people come out,” said Strider Bikes public relations specialist Hannah Peterson.

They have an upcoming event on July 13, the Discovery Ride at Storybook Island

