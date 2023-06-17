Warmer air moving in

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Father’s Day will be warmer for much of the area as highs will be in the 80s for many, while some flirt with 90° on the South Dakota plains! Expect plenty of sunshine during the morning and middle of the day. A few clouds will develop into the afternoon hours. A couple of showers and storms will be possible around Sheridan.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week for Rapid City with what is expected to be our first 90°+ day of the year! Temperatures will stay toasty on Tuesday with 80s likely for many. Plenty of sunshine will be likely early in the week, though an isolated storm cannot be ruled out Tuesday afternoon or evening.

We will fall back closer to average on Wednesday and for the rest of the week with high temperatures likely in the 70s. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the region.

