Scammers claiming to be the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2022, the Federal Trade Commission received 2.4 million fraud reports. The most common type of scam was reported to be imposter scams.

In 2023, the scammers are back, and this time they are claiming to be with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division as they try to steal your money.

The phone numbers show up as random area codes and the scammers are asking for gift cards to pay judgments or civil fines over the phone. However, the PCSO does not collect fines or warrants over the phone.

If you do happen to get a call, it is advised to hang up. No legitimate agency will request gift cards or solicit money over the phone.

“What I would recommend to the general public is don’t be afraid to get the deputy’s name, to hang up with them, and to call the sheriff’s office back,” said Capt. Taylor Sperle, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Certain types of warrant payments may be collected over the phone, such as a power of attorney warrant. However, the safest way to pay is in person.

To check for a warrant, click here.

