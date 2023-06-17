Rapid City man charged with murder of an elderly woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - James Jumping Eagle, 48, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree rape in February of 2021.

He is accused of killing Reta McGovern in her Rapid City home, after raping her.

Jumping Eagle decided in May that he would represent himself, but would have the assistance of a lawyer to help him. He filed eleven motions that were heard at the June 16 hearing, six of which were granted, two denied, and three withdrawn.

The two that were denied were in connection to information about Jumping Eagle’s prior convictions.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky stated the state could speak on those and Jumping Eagle would be able to object in the trial.

Jumping Eagle’s trial is scheduled to start in September, and if convicted he faces mandatory life in prison.

