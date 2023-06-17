Don’t be a bummer, go to the summer fest!

Don’t be a bummer, go to the summer fest!
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The West Boulevard Summer Festival is an arts festival that showcases more than 60 vendors from local and regional artists to entertainment, and food. You can also buy a raffle ticket for gift baskets from local businesses, with all raffle proceeds going to the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive.

The festival takes place at Wilson Park this weekend, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festivities started almost 50 years ago with a unique mission.

“It started out in the 70s. The trees on West Boulevard were infected with Dutch elm disease. So, a ton of members of the neighborhood kind of rallied together to save the trees, and started the West Boulevard Summer Festival as a fundraiser for that effort and it just continued every single year,” said Sharissa Hermanson, festival director.

Although the association was founded to save trees, they also focus on keeping commercial businesses out of the neighborhood and making sure the area stays residential.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Rapid City might lose a downtown parking lot

Latest News

Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT
Artificial Intelligence can possibly plan your vacation
Scammers may have tactics such as spoofing a number to look official.
Scammers claiming to be the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Don’t be a bummer, go to the summer fest!
Scammers claiming to be the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office