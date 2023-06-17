Contemporary Lakota artist showcased at the Sioux Indian Museum

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sioux Indian Museum in Rapid City is showcasing a new Oglala Lakota artist, Gene Swallow.

June 16 through August 27 the Doll Revolution will showcase Swallows’ work. Some pieces will also be for sale.

Conor McMahon, the senior curator for the Indian Arts and Crafts Board, said what made Swallow stand out as an artist is that the museum wanted to showcase a contemporary Lakota artist who is making something unique.

“It features a variety of his dolls; he’s created all these dolls, especially for this exhibit. It includes some traditional baby dolls, as well as his unique animal-human hybrid dolls, and then also some fashion dolls,” said McMahon.

About four exhibits a year are showcased at the Sioux Indian Museum featuring Native American artists.

