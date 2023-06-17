Artificial Intelligence can possibly plan your vacation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The logistics of planning a vacation can be daunting with everything from hotels to travel and mapping out a daily itinerary of sites to see. But what if you had some help?

Planning vacations can be time-consuming, however, according to Guide Geek. A third of travelers now say they are more likely to use artificial intelligence, or AI, to plan a vacation rather than do their own research.

A traveler we spoke with says he used the AI program ChatGPT to help him and his family with flight times, hotels, and different attractions.

“We’ve been at this for almost three weeks now, up to two and a half weeks. We’re in Marrakesh which the AI chose for us by the way, okay, and it’s going to be choosing our next destinations for the next six to 12 months. We have no control over it; we literally just prompted with things that we are interested in,” said world traveler Michael Motamedi.

On the flip side, travel AI can’t replace human interaction. According to Yahoo, travel agents can help plan trips as well as guide you through cancellations or rescheduling in the event of an emergency or change of plans.

“They are very good at searching for the types of things that you may want to experience, they don’t make that direct connection, that human connection with the tour operator itself,” said My XO Adventures owner Daniel Milks.

Currently, AI can only help with planning by third-party booking, whereas working with an agent leads to personalization with your interests in mind.

“So that’s where we see it fall short and where certain issues can happen as a result of getting something else in between the visitor and operator,” said Milks.

Although it may have its short falls, some people are likely to use AI simply because it’s something new.

“When Geek Guide came out, I just fell in love right away. I was actually in Mexico City and I planned the date nights with the AI. And it planned the most coolest day night you can imagine. People are going to be able to utilize AI in a real way, and it’s going to cut things in half or a quarter of the time that you spend researching,” said Motamedi.

As travel AI continues to advance, finding the right balance between technology and human interaction will be critical.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.