2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.(ichz via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a young boy was killed this week after an arcade machine fell on him.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms inside the home when it tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy’s grandmother was in the same room and tried to rescue the child, but wasn’t in time to get to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives did not immediately identify the family involved but said the child’s death appears accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Rapid City might lose a downtown parking lot

Latest News

Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT
Artificial Intelligence can possibly plan your vacation
The festival is hosted every Fathers Day weekend.
Don’t be a bummer, go to the summer fest!
Scammers may have tactics such as spoofing a number to look official.
Scammers claiming to be the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office
Don’t be a bummer, go to the summer fest!