Water service disrupted at Stoney Creek & Spring Brook Acres areas

Updates will be provided when available.
Updates will be provided when available.(City of Marshall Facebook page)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to a release, a contractor hit a water main near Sheridan Lake Road and Wildwood Drive this morning, Friday, June 16. Water service is disrupted in the Stoney Creek area and the Spring Brook Acres area.

City crews are on the scene working with the contractor to restore water service as soon as possible. Traffic control measures are in place and drivers are advised to use caution in the affected area.

No timeline is available presently for when repairs will be made and water service restored.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Rapid City might lose a downtown parking lot
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Clinton Brugier is charged with rape and kidnapping.
Man charged with rape of a 13 year old was arraigned Thursday
Chris Enss discusses her latest book "An Open Secret," on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bestselling Author Chris Enss explores Deadwood’s infamous brothels
The next 5 years in Rapid City’s infrastructure plan: the road to street rehabilitation
Captain John Olson, Rapid City Fire Department, and Brent Long, Rapid City Fire Department EMS...
Rapid City Fire and Police Departments compete in vital blood drive challenge