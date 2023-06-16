Warmer with plenty of sunshine this weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re expecting plenty of sunshine this weekend with much warmer air moving in. Hazy skies will stick around Saturday, but should clear out by Father’s Day. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the area Saturday and climb into the 80s by Sunday!

The warmest air of the season is on tap for early next week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for many. Rapid City has the potential to reach 90° for the first time of 2023 one of those days. We’re expecting more sunshine both of those days as well.

Temperatures will return closer to normal for the rest of next week with highs in the 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Friday. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely each of those days.

