UTV rollover death in Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Spearfish.

The preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 Ultimate UTV was traveling west on West Jackson Boulevard and turned south on Jonas Boulevard to complete a U-turn when the UTV rolled toward the passenger side.

The 43-year-old male driver of the UTV was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 48-year-old male passenger of the UTV was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the UTV was wearing a seatbelt or helmet.

The Spearfish Police Department is investigating the accident, with the assistance of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. All information released so far is only preliminary.

