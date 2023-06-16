USS Pierre: Ceremony marks the beginning of the build

A graphic illustration of the future Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Pierre (LCS 38). (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Paul L. Archer/Released)(U.S. Navy)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s state capital will once again have a U.S. Navy ship named after it. Friday, the Navy and shipbuilder Austal USA conducted a keel laying ceremony in Mobile, Ala., for the USS Pierre.

The USS Pierre, a small, fast ship designed to operate close to shore, will be a versatile addition to the Navy’s fleet. The Littoral-class ship’s missions include mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and surface warfare. The ship will have a core crew of 40, with the ability to bring on 35 additional crew members. Two Seahawk helicopters will operate from the ship.

The ship is expected to be christened next year and then have a year of sea trials.

The only other ship named for Pierre was a World War II submarine chaser that was renamed for Pierre in 1956 and was then decommissioned in 1958.

