Sturgis History Days unveils origin of modern roads

By Keith Grant
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From dirt path to interstate or horse to Harley, some may say all roads lead to Sturgis. On June 16 & 17 at Sturgis History Days, you can learn how most roads in the Black Hills started as paths created by animals or Native Americans. The theme, “Trails of History,” aims to remind us the modern roads we see today bring us closer to our past.

Here are the free event details: “Trails of History.”

Where: Sturgis Community Center

June 16: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 17: Doors open at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. historic homes bus tour, 12 p.m. “Foot-paths to the Interstate,” David Super, 2 p.m. “Railroads in the Black Hills” Rick Mills with South Dakota Railroad Musem.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Rapid City might lose a downtown parking lot

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Some businesses within the Rapid City community were honored with awards
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
A reception was held at Rushmore Hall Thursday to honor Allender's years of service to the...
Mayor Steve Allender honored at a reception for his eight year term