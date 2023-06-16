Sturgis History Days unveils origin of modern roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From dirt path to interstate or horse to Harley, some may say all roads lead to Sturgis. On June 16 & 17 at Sturgis History Days, you can learn how most roads in the Black Hills started as paths created by animals or Native Americans. The theme, “Trails of History,” aims to remind us the modern roads we see today bring us closer to our past.

Here are the free event details: “Trails of History.”

Where: Sturgis Community Center

June 16: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 17: Doors open at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. historic homes bus tour, 12 p.m. “Foot-paths to the Interstate,” David Super, 2 p.m. “Railroads in the Black Hills” Rick Mills with South Dakota Railroad Musem.

For more information check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.