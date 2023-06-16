Rapid City Fire and Police Departments compete in vital blood drive challenge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City Police Department are ringside for the Guns N’ Hoses Blood Drive. From June 20 to June 23 you choose between supporting team fire or team police. The blood drive comes at a crucial time when donations dip, and there is already a nationwide blood shortage.

The competition has kept the two departments in competition for 17 years, with RCPD’s 9 trophies just one ahead of RCFD’s 8 championships. In 2022 RCPD walked away a champion by six donors. This year they’re hoping to see 800 people call themselves a lifesaver by donating blood.

The 18th annual Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive will be held at Uptown Rapid, formerly Rushmore Mall, by JC Penney. You can donate between 10:00 am and 5:30 pm on June 20 to 22, or from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 23. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule your appointment by following this link.

Each donor will be entered into Vitalant’s national wide drawing for one of two $10,000 gift cards, and walk away with a t-shirt.

