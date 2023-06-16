Rapid City Fire and Police Departments compete in vital blood drive challenge

Captain John Olson, Rapid City Fire Department, and Brent Long, Rapid City Fire Department EMS Division Chief discuss Gns N' Hoses Blood Drive.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City Police Department are ringside for the Guns N’ Hoses Blood Drive. From June 20 to June 23 you choose between supporting team fire or team police. The blood drive comes at a crucial time when donations dip, and there is already a nationwide blood shortage.

The competition has kept the two departments in competition for 17 years, with RCPD’s 9 trophies just one ahead of RCFD’s 8 championships. In 2022 RCPD walked away a champion by six donors. This year they’re hoping to see 800 people call themselves a lifesaver by donating blood.

The 18th annual Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive will be held at Uptown Rapid, formerly Rushmore Mall, by JC Penney. You can donate between 10:00 am and 5:30 pm on June 20 to 22, or from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on June 23. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule your appointment by following this link.

Each donor will be entered into Vitalant’s national wide drawing for one of two $10,000 gift cards, and walk away with a t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old drowned paddle boarding in Belle Fourche
Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
UTV rollover death in Spearfish
Rapid City might lose a downtown parking lot
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Chris Enss discusses her latest book "An Open Secret," on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Bestselling Author Chris Enss explores Deadwood’s infamous brothels
The next 5 years in Rapid City’s infrastructure plan: the road to street rehabilitation
Chris Enss, talks about her latest book "An Open Secret," on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
Deadwood Bordellos
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST