The next 5 years in Rapid City’s infrastructure plan: the road to street rehabilitation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At Rapid City Improvements Projects Committee meeting, on the agenda, is the plan for the next five years of Rapid City’s infrastructure.

A city councilman brought up allocating more funds to street rehabilitation, including potholes; all while maintaining the previously allotted budget.

Infrastructure in Rapid City is a hot topic, especially when it comes to potholes littered around the area. But due to short staffing at the street department and a lack of resources, not as many potholes are being filled. The five-year plan remains the same, with the only approved change being funds for street repairs across the city.

”Rapid City’s infrastructure I believe in the next five years, based on our current funding levels is we’re going to do our very best to maintain what we have while we have limited opportunities for expansion but we’ll certainly work with private developers to expand our infrastructure but our main goal in Rapid City is to keep what we have in good shape. That’s the biggest bang for our dollar, our tax dollar, is to make sure what we have we keep in good repair,” says Public Works Director, Dale Tech.

The next Capital Improvements Committee meeting to approve funds for said changes is July 21.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.