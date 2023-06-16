Mayoral election recount has been delayed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When a recount is requested the candidates in question must choose someone to represent them on a recount board. From there the city finance officer also appoints a representative who then must be approved by the two mayoral candidates.

Due to this process, the recount has been delayed. Although all three recount board members have been selected and a date has yet to be determined.

“At this point, we’re just trying to find a day where all three individuals will be able to attend the recount and we hope by the end of today or tomorrow we will have that day set and then we’ll be able to begin, said Daniel Ainslie, finance director.

“Within 10 business days of the recanvassing of the votes, the recount has to be rescheduled and so we are still within that time frame. The canvassing of the votes was just three days ago so we’re still well within that time frame.”

Ainslie said the recount will happen within the next week and a half at the latest.

