Bestselling Author Chris Enss explores Deadwood’s infamous brothels

By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Author Chris Enss, a New York Times bestselling author becomes a part of the Old West. In her most recent book “An Open Secret,” Enss discovers the stories of Deadwood’s most notorious bordellos.

Miners flocked to Deadwood in 1876 when word spread there was gold in the Black Hills. Following behind were Madams and women seeing Deadwood as their next business venture. You may recognize some of the most noteworthy soiled doves and brothel owners, like Dora DuFran and Al Swearingen. Madams and brothel owners were heavily involved in the community. In Enss’s book, “An Open Secret,” Pam Holliday was the last Madame to arrive in Deadwood in 1969 and started her own business in 1972. In 1980 the brothels were raided and forced to close.

You can meet Enss, an award-winning author at The Brothel Deadwood on June 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

