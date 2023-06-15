Young fundraiser, Slash, returns with autism awareness event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Slash, 13 years old, is once again fundraising for Suncatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy. It all began when Slash was 8 and visiting the academy with his brother, who has autism. Slash noticed a few things that needed fixing and wanted to help out and so, Santa’s Autism Awareness Event was created.

On June 17, Slash will wait for people to participate in games, eat food, and win prizes at Canyon Lake Park for Santana’s Autism Awareness Event.

For more information check out the interview from KOTA Territory News at Noon above.

