Showers, thunderstorms, and haze are in the the forecast

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will bring unsettled weather to our area this afternoon. Highs will remain relatively mild as they will remain mostly in the 60s to 70s. Showers will linger through the morning. However, due to instability, dew point and daytime heating thunderstorms will start to form during the afternoon and eventually change into widespread showers. Temperatures will be on the rise over the next couple of days.

Father’s Day looks to be nice and toasty, we’re warming up into the 70s to 80s, winds will be southerly which will help keep us dry and warm. Monday will be our warmest day next week with temperatures potentially climbing into the 90s. These temperatures are short-lived as we start to cool down.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Lucian Celestine, acquired a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope and ammunition in late June in...
Man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump prepares for trial
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
Registered sex offender prepares for trial on new charges
Parking lot in downtown Rapid City might be sold.
Rapid City might lose a downtown parking lot

Latest News

Showers, storms and cooler temperatures to end the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer today and less hazy.
Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hazy and a bit warmer today.