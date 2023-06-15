Showers and much cooler weather expected Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers are expected overnight. Skies are cloudy and it will be a bit breezy at times. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s.

It will be a cool day to end the week, some might even say chilly. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s across the area. Showers will be possible during the morning and middle of the day Friday, but should taper off through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Warmer temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 80s for Sunday. Going to be a gorgeous Father’s Day! Mostly sunny skies are expected both days.

Monday and Tuesday next week could be our first chance at reaching 90° for the first time this year! More sunshine is expected both days.

Temperatures will fall back into the 70s Wednesday and for the rest of next week with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Governor Noem run for a different office in 2026? Studies show she has a decent shot.
Political shake-up around the corner
As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Rapid City might lose a downtown parking lot
Lucian Celestine, acquired a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope and ammunition in late June in...
Man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump prepares for trial
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
Registered sex offender prepares for trial on new charges

Latest News

A cold front will bring unsettled weather to our area this afternoon. Highs will remain...
Showers, thunderstorms, and haze are in the the forecast
Showers, storms and cooler temperatures to end the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer today and less hazy.
Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast