Showers and much cooler weather expected Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers are expected overnight. Skies are cloudy and it will be a bit breezy at times. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s.

It will be a cool day to end the week, some might even say chilly. Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s across the area. Showers will be possible during the morning and middle of the day Friday, but should taper off through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Warmer temperatures return this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday and 80s for Sunday. Going to be a gorgeous Father’s Day! Mostly sunny skies are expected both days.

Monday and Tuesday next week could be our first chance at reaching 90° for the first time this year! More sunshine is expected both days.

Temperatures will fall back into the 70s Wednesday and for the rest of next week with showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon hours.

