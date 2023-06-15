Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose

Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.
Police respond to a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.(Source: KJRH/CNN)
By KJRH staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) - One man is dead and three people are injured after a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Police said they’re still looking for the suspect.

They consider that person armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

Police say two of the victims were in critical condition Thursday.

The status of the third is unknown.

