SD Wildland Fire coordinates interagency medevac training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For more than a decade, South Dakota Wildland Fire conducts an annual interagency medevac training day. Wednesday, the training was in Custer State Park, where several agencies practiced techniques for saving lives in a wildfire.

The event involved local, state, county, and federal agencies divided into groups to help the firefighters prepare. When an injury occurs during a fire, they are trained to treat, package, and transport a patient from remote areas.

“For the hoisting part, to remove some of the risks we’ll hoist a dummy of course. If it was real life we’d hoist a patient, but this way it does remove some of that risk. But even in training there’s risk and everything that we do, so we do our best to mitigate that risk so we can be as safe as possible,” said South Dakota Wildland Fire Manager Michael Reed.

With one day of training, multiple helicopters and agencies collaborated to exercise real life scenarios, with dispatch working with fire crews to pinpoint the locations of people in need.

12th Annual Medevac Interagency training dummy (KOTA/KEVN)

“So then they come in, locate the victim or the patient and then be able to set up they’ll drop a medic to the ground. Help to ensure that the patient is packaged properly, for lift, and then they will hoist them into the aircraft,” said Reed.

According to Reed, they developed an incident accident plan for communications between each of the divisions. It’s a document that captures a lot of the important information for safety and medical care.

“When we do have an injury on the fire line, people are better prepared for the job they need to do. This is important for us so I know, God forbid, I suffer an injury that I’m going to get proper care to me in a very timely manner,” said Reed.

