New childcare licensing guidelines could put pressure on providers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New regulations were passed for childcare licensing Tuesday, after Gov. Kristi Noem and the Department of Social Services suggested these new rules earlier in the year.

Throughout the last year, Noem has met with child care providers in South Dakota to learn how childcare could be improved in the state. These conversations led to the enacting of new childcare licensing guidelines.

One change is the amount of hours child care center workers must complete to become licensed, decreasing from 20 hours to 10 hours.

“So I would say as far as the training goes, centers and in-homes are always welcome and able to have more training than whats required. Ten hours is just now the minimum amount. They now excluded CPR and first-aid renewal as part of that. And so generally that would be six of the 10 hours that would be counted in one year. But now that has to be a separate piece of training,” said Kayla Klein, executive director of Early Learners South Dakota.

Another adjustment is the number of children under the age of 3 that can be in a childcare center at one time, raising the number from 2 to 3.

People in opposition of these changes say opening spots to have more infants in a childcare facility could make it more challenging to provide the proper care.

“Because with infants and toddlers, you feed on demand, you change diapers on demand; they don’t really have a set schedule. You cant tell them to wait for a bottle. You cant tell them to wait for a diaper change. You need to be prepared to meet their needs first. Sometimes we might have those 3-, 4-, 5-year-olds who are a little bit more independent who are going to be waiting, because they can wait,” Klein continued.

Klein did state that plenty of child care providers are able to look after of all the children under their supervision with no problems. She also highly suggests parents look on the Department of Social Services website, and do their own research, before selecting a daycare.

