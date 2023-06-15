KOTA Cares: Save Them All Rescue Services works to help animals find loving and safe homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more than six million animals end up in shelters every year.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we spotlight Save Them All Rescue Services, or STARS, and their mission to help keep animals out of shelters.

STARS is a no-kill rescue that focuses on saving homeless, abused, injured, and abandoned animals. The non-profit is a foster-based rescue and is run 100 percent by volunteers.

While the organization primarily rescues cats and dogs, volunteers will help any animals in need.

“We mostly do dogs, cats, rabbits, we have taken in a horse and a pony. We’ve helped with calves and goats and pigs. So, if I’m legally allowed to help the animal, I will,” said Michelle Brock, president and founder of STARS No-Kill Rescue.

Members of STARS have helped more than 1,000 animals find loving and safe homes. Currently, the non-profit has 32 animals in its foster homes.

While STARS doesn’t have a physical location, the organization runs a thrift store where 100 percent of the proceeds are put back into the rescue.

“We do have some animal-based stuff. We have coats, we have clothes, we have tons of books. We have patio stuff, we have jewelry, we have pictures, we have picture frames. We have all sorts of kitchen stuff and antiques,” said Lori Railsback, vice president of STARS No-Kill Rescue.

STARS hosts adoption and micro-chipping events Saturdays from 12-3 p.m. at Pet Co or their Thrift Store.

The STARS Thrift Store is located at 1009 Mount Rushmore Road and is open every day from 11:30 to 5 p.m.

For more information on the location of the events head to STARS Facebook page.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Cares, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.