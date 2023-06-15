The Clean Water Alliance seeks to maintain mineral withdrawal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Access to fresh water is a vital issue in South Dakota. The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance says they want to ensure that access is never in danger by supporting things like a mineral withdrawal in the area surrounding Pactola Reservoir.

The Black Hills Clean Water Alliance has been seeking this withdrawal, or mining moratorium, for a couple of years now.

Their mission gained some progress when the Forest Service put a pause on any mining proposals in the area until the impacts of a withdrawal are assessed.

The main concern for members of the Clean Water Alliance is that they say water will be contaminated by mining operations, but they also say this could have an impact on tourism and recreation because gold mining operations change the face of the area.

The executive director of the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance says the economic advantages of mining are small in comparison to the industries it impacts.

“If you add tourism and agriculture together the money they bring into the area is 61 times larger than what gold mining brings into the area,” said Dr. Lilias Jarding.

The pause put in place by the Forest Service includes a 90-day public comment period which ends on June 20th. Those interested in making a comment can click here.

We reached out to F3 Gold for comment about their mining project and we have not heard back from them.

