From childhood enchantment to center stage: Black Hills performer inspires cirque dreams

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The distinct world of cirque can ignite the imagination of many just by attending a show. From the tightrope to cultural dances, some may be inspired to become part of the performance, but with such a demanding practice schedule, many tend to stay away.

For one Black Hills performer, her adventure into this world of entertainment started across the world.

“I think it started from my childhood, since I was 5,” reminisced Zirkiss Entertainment co-owner Anna Starenkova.

For Starenkova, her adventure into the whimsical world of cirque was ignited through the eyes of a child.

“My grandma would take me to the shows, and as a kid, you get super excited because you see all those people flying up in the air,” explained Starenkova.

As she worked to accomplish the dream of flying alongside those performers, she found a love for gymnastics, and eventually her athletic career took her on the path of entertainment.

“As I grew and continued working through my professional athletic career, I met a lot of people along the way who were in that industry and were able to transition from an athletic career into the entertainment world,” said Starenkova.

She fell in love with performing as the audible feedback from audiences continues to push her further into her current career path.

“This kid was sitting front row, and he was so fascinated with the fire performance I’ve done, and as he was walking out of the door, he said, ‘Oh my gosh, that was the most exciting thing I’ve ever seen in my life!’” explained Starenkova. “That’s what makes you go; that’s what makes you excited and inspired to create new acts to move forward; to create new shows and bring this excitement to the world.”

While Starenkova’s passion for performing propels her forward, the discipline it takes for her and her fellow performers to accomplish these awe-inspiring feats is something that she takes pride in.

“The sport that we do is a super sport; it’s a hard sport; it takes a lot of dedication and consistency. You have to keep up with your training daily to make sure that everything that you do in your performance you execute safely, with proper technique, and just overall everybody has a good experience,” said Starenkova.

Before we close the curtain on this Zirkiss performer, the inspiration she invokes is reminiscent of the joy she found as a child.

“Within that, I’m super proud and excited to have a following of youth who now see me as the performer on stage,” expressed Starenkova. “They watch me and they say, ‘Oh my gosh, I would love to be able to do one day something like you do,’ and that makes me really excited and happy.”

If you’re interested in having a chance to watch her perform in person, you can head to the Zirkiss Entertainment website to find show dates for their latest show, ‘Wild West Cirque.’

