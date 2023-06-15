Caught on camera: Cement tanker catches fire, explodes in Texas

Fire officials say the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHARDSON, Texas (WFAA) - A cement tanker exploded in Texas after fire officials say its extension boom hit some power lines.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near U.S. Route 75 in Richardson, Texas. The city’s fire department says the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, helicopter video showed it explode.

The truck operator got out safely, and officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the blaze.

Power was knocked out to about 1,200 customers in the area, due to the downed power line, but has since been restored.

