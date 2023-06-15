Black Hawk man indicted for child pornography charges

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Matthew Charles Ratliff, age 49, was indicted in May, for charges relating to receiving and possessing child pornography between June 16, 2022, and April 26, 2023.

Ratliff of Black Hawk, South Dakota, charges are merely an accusation and he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Ratliff was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.

A trial date has not been set.

