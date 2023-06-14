US gains about 200 new citizens on a patriotic day

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - About 200 people became U.S. citizens Wednesday, on a patriotic day (Flag Day) at what many call the Shrine of Democracy.

Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Rushmore to welcome the new citizens, who came from more than 50 countries.

Many of these people started the process of becoming a citizen years ago, and with this ceremony, their citizenship became official.

“It’s been a 17-year journey to get here and I came here with a work visa and I never thought I would be here this long,” said Salvador Ramon Ruiz Reyna, a new U.S. citizen. “It takes time but it is definitely worth it, you know there so many blessings with it. I’m very very very happy and very grateful to be here, to be welcomed, to feel welcomed.”

The ceremony had booths for voter registration and passport applications so the new citizens could be set up for their future in the U.S.

“it’s been a long journey, a lot of interviews, a lot of paperwork but you know I made it I’m happy,” said Halefom Gebremedhin, a new U.S. citizen. “I’ve been looking to this day for since I’ve ever started my process.”

The event also featured a performance by the Iron Bull Singers, providing a look at not only America’s rich history, but South Dakota’s as well.

