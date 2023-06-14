Showers, storms and cooler temperatures to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and storms will hang on through the evening and into the overnight hours. After midnight, much of the moisture should be up in northwest South Dakota and southeast Montana. Temperatures will be in the 50s by morning.

Plenty of clouds are expected Thursday as showers and thunderstorms develop across northeast Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. The best chance for moisture will be along or south of I-90 during the daytime hours, but showers and a few rumbles of thunder will push north through the overnight hours and linger into Friday morning. Temperatures Thursday will be in the 60s and 70s, but it will be cooler on Friday with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

Warmer air returns over the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s for Father’s Day. Expect mostly sunny skies all weekend long. We’re watching Monday closely as it could be our first 90° day of the year! A lot of factors will go into us reaching 90°+, but if winds remain out of the south/southwest, we have a good chance.

Tuesday will be in the 80s for many, possibly near 90° again, but the rest of next week looks to hang out in the 70s, with a few 80s possible at times.

