Registered sex offender prepares for trial on new charges

Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.(KOTA)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man charged with 5 felony counts was in court today. 85-year-old Dallas Krausch is accused of solicitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and loitering within a community safety zone.

Krausch is charged with solicitation and sexual exploitation of a minor in November of 2022 and is currently out on bail after paying a bond of more than 10 thousand dollars.

He is a registered sex offender after a 1986 incident involving sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

A trial date will be set at his next status hearing on July 25.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
On May 26, a child was shot at an East. Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
Black Hills Renaissance Fair
The Black Hills Renaissance Fair lets people express themselves freely

Latest News

Lucian Celestine, acquired a Browning bolt-action rifle, scope and ammunition in late June in...
Man accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump prepares for trial
Firearms are leading cause of accidental deaths in South Dakota
South Dakota ranks 5th in the nation for most accidental deaths
GOP Popularity
Canvass meeting for Mayoral recount