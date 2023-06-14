Rapid City steps closer toward a mayoral recount

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The results of last week’s Rapid City mayoral election are now one step closer to being official.

The results of canvassing all spots that were up for election were done during the special session of the Rapid City Council today. Now with the approval of the results, the recount of the results between Jason Salamun and Laura Armstrong can proceed.

“With the recount requested in the mayor’s race, after that recount takes place if the outcome changes in the mayoral election based on the recount, then there would have to be another canvass of that particular race; if the outcome does not change, then there would not be another canvass,” said Rapid City’s communication coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

According to Rapid City’s finance director, the cost of the recount will ultimately come out of the general fund, which will come out of the finance department’s budget.

“The total cost is going to be fully dependent on the total amount of time that’s required. We do contract through the county, and so for the additional time that’s spent on this, we’ll have to pay for that,” said Rapid City’s finance director, Daniel Ainslie.

With the official canvassing of the election now finished, the recount will now be done within the next ten days.

