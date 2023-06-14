Proposed Butte County courthouse has a costly price tag

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Butte County Sheriff has previously stated that the historic courthouse needs major renovations, and starting from scratch was a proposed option.

County commissioners were presented with an estimated cost of $25 million to construct a new 50,000-square-foot building.

Elevatus Architecture is the company behind the proposed building however, funding concerns arose over the heavy price tag.

While no final decisions have been made on the proposed building, Commissioner Chad Erk suggests more research would need to be done before moving forward.

