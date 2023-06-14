Political shake-up around the corner

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota politics may see some changes sooner than you think. With Governor Noem unable to run for reelection many may be wondering what she will do next.

Kaplan Strategies did a recent poll and asked constituents how they felt about Governor Noem running for different offices. For example, in a primary matchup between Sen. Rounds and Gov. Noem, Noem had a strong lead with 53% to Rounds 26%. This trend was seen in a potential primary for Rep. Johnson with him only taking 23% of the vote.

If Rounds elects not to run for Governor, that would leave Rep. Johnson room to entertain a run and vice versa. The only x-factor is whether Noem tries to run for either body.

There is still time for all of them to decide how they proceed but one thing is guaranteed. If Gov. Noem runs for either office, it will change the political landscape of the state.

