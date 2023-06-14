Philadelphia Zoo: Accidental deaths of 5 meerkats apparently caused by poisoning linked to dye

FILE - Los Angeles Zoo's new meerkats warm themselves in the morning sun in their enclosure...
FILE - Los Angeles Zoo's new meerkats warm themselves in the morning sun in their enclosure known as meerkat manor in on Thursday, March 15, 2018. All five meerkats at the Philadelphia Zoo died earlier this month after an apparent accidental poisoning linked to a dye that is used to mark the animals.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The sudden deaths of all five meerkats at the Philadelphia Zoo this month were apparently caused by an accidental poisoning linked to a dye that is used to mark the animals, zoo officials said, but an investigation into the deaths remains ongoing.

The meerkats — named Nkosi, Lula, Nya, Kgala, and Ari — came to the zoo as a group of siblings about a decade ago. The animals are gregarious and are known for their playfulness and communal living style.

Zoo officials use dye to mark the animals as a way to differentiate them as individuals, according to Rachel Metz, the zoo’s vice president of animal well-being. She said the zoo has been using the same dye for more than three decades without incident.

The dye was used on the meerkats June 1, and one of them was found dead about 30 minutes later, officials said. The four others started showing signs of acute illness minutes later, so veterinary staff anesthetized them and pumped their stomachs. But three of the meerkats then died within 36 hours. The last one died Monday night after being under medical supervision for more than a week.

Metz said the zoo is conducting a detailed investigation and noted that necropsy results are pending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Rapid Creek is currently 4 feet deep and water is moving at 126 cubic feet per second or 943...
Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in
6-12 Larry Luitjens
Remembering Custer coaching legend Larry Luitjens
On May 26, a child was shot at an East. Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
When a recount happens, every single vote will be looked at.
Mayoral recounts come at a cost

Latest News

This photo provided by Ocean Alliance shows Roger Payne on board Ocean Alliance’s research...
Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to let Saddleback Church back into the denomination for women pastors
Jason Vitug, former corporate climber turned author breaks money taboo.
Former corporate climber turned author breaks money taboo
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer