Former corporate climber turned author breaks money taboo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As a former corporate climber Jason Vitug understands the importance of managing a budget. He is now a storyteller and the author of “Happy Money Happy Life,” a book helping balance our wealth and wellness.

Vitug is on a 50-state tour, and while in South Dakota, he is connecting local credit unions, like Sentinel Federal Credit Union, and local bookstores, to break the taboo about money. His latest book “Happy Money Happy Life” helps people create practical and realistic financial goals that fit their budget, because budgets are not one size fits all.

You can meet Vitug on June 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hive at Main Street Square. Vitug will also be at Elevate Rapid City on June 15 from 9 to 10 a.m. holding a conversation catered to entrepreneurs and small business owners.

