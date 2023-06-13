Young girl drowns swimming with family at aquatics center

FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police...
FILE - A girl younger than 10 drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, police said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARANSAS, Texas (Gray News) – A young girl drowned at an aquatics center in Texas Monday afternoon, according to the Aransas Police Department.

She was from out of town and was swimming in one of the pools at the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center with her family.

Witnesses said lifeguards pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving measures until emergency personnel could arrive.

Emergency first responders continued CPR and other life-saving efforts while on the way to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

“From us here and part of the Aransas Pass City and public safety family, the girl and her family, along with the lifeguards and those first responders involved, remain in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Eric Blanchard said in a news release.

Authorities did not provide the child’s exact age but said she was younger than 10 years old.

The Aransas Pass Aquatic Center has a splash pad and water park area, in addition to a swimming pool with diving boards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
On May 26, a child was shot at an East. Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Black Hills Renaissance Fair
The Black Hills Renaissance Fair lets people express themselves freely

Latest News

FILE - A CIA emblem is seen in Atlanta, Nov. 13, 2013. The Biden administration is releasing...
Surveillance has caught hackers and fentanyl smugglers, White House says in promoting spying law
The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
‘Hire the Hills’ June recruiting event