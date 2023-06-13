Soak up summer fun with Rapid City hydrant party

In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first in a series of ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ will be held Friday from 1 - 3 p.m. at Robbinsdale Park.

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting hydrant parties with water, games, and fun, with staff from the Fire Department, Police Department, and Public Library participating.

“Plan on getting wet!” said Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Lindsey Myers. “We encourage kids to bring their squirt guns and other water toys from home. It promises to be a blast. As the summer warms up, these parties will be a great way to cool off.”

Myers said the plan includes fire department staff turning on the fire truck hoses to get participants wet.

A total of three ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ are scheduled this summer. The July event is scheduled for College Park on July 14 from 1-3 p.m. and at LaCroix Park on August 11 from 1-3 p.m.

Check for updates on Rapid City Parks and Recreation’s Facebook.

Check out the video below for last year’s sprinkler party!

