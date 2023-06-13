Remembering Custer coaching legend Larry Luitjens
South Dakota’s all time high school basketball wins leader passes away at 81
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Custer’s Larry Luitjens passed away Saturday at the age of 81. Luitjens racked up 748 victories during his storied career the most all time by a high school basketball coach in South Dakota. His teams made 13 trips to the state championship game winning 7 of them. We caught up with current Custer boys head coach Paul Kelly who played for Luitjens to chat about the legendary coach’s impact.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.