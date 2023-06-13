Remembering Custer coaching legend Larry Luitjens

South Dakota’s all time high school basketball wins leader passes away at 81
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 12, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Custer’s Larry Luitjens passed away Saturday at the age of 81. Luitjens racked up 748 victories during his storied career the most all time by a high school basketball coach in South Dakota. His teams made 13 trips to the state championship game winning 7 of them. We caught up with current Custer boys head coach Paul Kelly who played for Luitjens to chat about the legendary coach’s impact.

