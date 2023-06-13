Iconic McDonald’s character celebrates his birthday

Grimace is celebrating his birthday this month with a limited edition birthday meal.
Grimace is celebrating his birthday this month with a limited edition birthday meal.(KOTA KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s time to dip into some nostalgia as McDonald’s’ celebrates one of its iconic characters with a special birthday meal.

Grimace was introduced in the 1970s as “Evil Grimace,” a four-armed purple villain who swiped all of the cups from McDonaldland to stop people from having milkshakes.

And while today’s version of the beloved purple character has two fewer arms and is much sweeter, fans of Grimace and sweet treats can order the Grimace birthday meal as well as a limited-purple shake inspired by his iconic purple color.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
Main Street Square in downtown Rapid City is the place to fuel up on food truck fare.
Rapid City’s food truck scene returns
Black Hills Renaissance Fair
The Black Hills Renaissance Fair lets people express themselves freely
Robin T. Lemme, a registered sex offender from Piedmont, was arrested on new charges.
Registered sex offender from Piedmont charged again

Latest News

Camp Invention class.
Camp Invention helps kids think like a scientist
Rapid Creek is currently 4 feet deep and water is moving at 126 cubic feet per second or 943...
Rapid Creek might not be the safest to swim in
As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Drunk driving is a costly mistake