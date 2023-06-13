‘Hire the Hills’ June recruiting event

(AP Graphics)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Labor and Regulation Rapid City Job Service will host a “Hire the Hills” recruiting and hiring event on Wednesday, June 14, from 12 - 2:30 p.m. at 2330 North Maple Ave., Suite 1.

Business partners for the June 14 event include the City of Rapid City, Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, Rapid City Area Schools, Liv Hospitality, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota, Compass One Healthcare, McDonald’s, Chili’s Grill & Bar, and Rapid Foundation Repair.

The Hire the Hills event provides job seekers with the opportunity to visit businesses and apply for confidential interviews. They should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions.

Participating businesses can build brand awareness, find qualified candidates, benefit from face-to-face interaction, and save time and money by participating in job fairs.

Interested individuals needing help with a resume or cover letter before the event can call the Rapid City Job Service office at 605-394-2296 to speak with a job advisor. To view open positions before the event, go to southdakotaworks.org.

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Rapid City's population expands, construction booms.
People continue to flock to Rapid City
Water release from Pactola Reservoir has increased
On May 26, a child was shot at an East. Signal Drive home.
Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child
The location were the Rocksino hotel will be located.
The City of Deadwood gives a hard no to a mandolin statue
Black Hills Renaissance Fair
The Black Hills Renaissance Fair lets people express themselves freely

Latest News

The drought like conditions we experienced this year could have a significant impact on beef...
Drought conditions impacting beef sales and prices
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US, and studies are suggesting a lifestyle...
Silent killer: heart disease tops US death causes; lifestyle changes key
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Grimace - clipped version